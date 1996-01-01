Welcome to discontent.

A brief history of the zine: discontent was fairly well received by the few friends and family who purchased or received issues as they came out on a semi-annual basis. During its 6-year run, it was reviewed by Factsheet 5 and later by A Reader's Guide to the Underground Press (aka Zine World), and issues were carried by a few indie record, book & comic stores in both Brattleboro VT and Cambridge MA. However, discontent never found wide distribution due in part to the editor's starry-eyed lack of effort in that direction. The demise of Factsheet 5 in 1998, which was a good way to raise interest in many a personal zine, also probably contributed to the, er, "exclusivity" of discontent's readership. The last issue of discontent, lucky #13, came out mid-2002. At about the same time, the editor started a blog called The Cabinet of Prof. Kitty, which is still her main creative outlet outside of work.

To paraphrase Whit Stillman's "Metropolitan," just because discontent ceased to exist doesn't mean it failed. The zine was, in its own tiny way, modestly successful. It provided an outlet for a certain kind of smart-ass writing and collage aesthetic, and it published the early works of several creative and cool people who have gone on to greater things. And the editor is heartened by devoted readers who, every now and then, ask when the next issue is going to come out. Honestly, that's probably never going to happen. If anything gets published in the future, I'm hoping it will be an awesome first novel or at least a magazine article about an overlooked nutritional gem, like hempseed oil. I'll keep on writing and you... you stay classy.